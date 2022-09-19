Lodge open

Village hall closed after leak found during repairs
THE village hall in Sonning Common is to remain ... [more]
Monday, 19 September 2022
THE Henley Masonic Centre will be open to the public this weekend.
The Reading Road building is participating in Heritage UK’s open days initiative.
It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and there will be a display of teddy bears for the charity Teddies for Loving Care, which is supported by the Freemasons.
19 September 2022
More News:
THE village hall in Sonning Common is to remain ... [more]
RESIDENTS at a care home in Sonning Common ... [more]
WATLINGTON Volunteer Drivers are appealing for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say