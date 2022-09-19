Monday, 19 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

19 September 2022

Lodge open

THE Henley Masonic Centre will be open to the public this weekend.

The Reading Road building is participating in Heritage UK’s open days initiative.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and there will be a display of teddy bears for the charity Teddies for Loving Care, which is supported by the Freemasons.

19 September 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33