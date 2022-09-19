Great Big Green Week back for second year

HENLEY’S second annual Great Big Green Week returns this month with independent traders, community groups and environmental campaigners taking part.

The event, from September 24 to October 2, is part of a national initiative, which is organised by the Climate Movement charity and aims to raise awareness of climate change and its impact on the natural world.

Forty-seven shops will each have a “green” window display, including a page from the ABC of Easy Climate Solutions.

Twelve restaurants, pubs and cafés have signed up for Green Dish of the Week where they highlight their vegetarian and plant-based meals.

These are the Catherine Wheel, Crockers, Cheesy Grape, Sage & Squash, Pizza Express, the Bull on Bell Street, Gail’s Bakery, Drifters with Pig & Eel, Harris + Hoole, Buddy’s, Costa Coffee and Pavilion.

On Saturday, September 24, there will be a fair with 27 stalls, activities and displays, all with a green theme, in Market Place.

They will include a display of rubbish fished out of the River Thames on the day following a river clean-up led by the Warriors on Waste.

A public discussion and workshop on the proposed Henley Climate and Nature Hub will be held on Tuesday, September 27.

The Greener Henley Business group will host a seminar called “Green Tactics for Henley Businesses” on the evening of Thursday, September 29. Free tickets are available at www.event

brite.com/e/green-tactics-for-henley-businesses-tickets-394516438287

Walkers are Welcome are planning a litter-pick walk and there will be litter picking taking place in Harpsden all week.

There will be a display of children’s work at Henley library in Ravenscroft Road, which is the answer to Greener Henley’s environmental science challenge “How important are insects?”.

There will also be a presentation of the awards to the schools involved.

The National Trust is planning a “Gratitude for nature trail” at Greys Court, which will be a creative activity for children.

For more information, visit https://greenerhenley.org.uk