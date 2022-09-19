Peace picnic

A PICNIC will be held on Mill Meadows in Henley on Wednesday to mark International Day for Peace.

Henley Quakers are inviting everyone to the friendship event at the “peace tree” opposite the River & Rowing Museum at 3pm (weather permitting).

Ruth Tod, from the group, says: “Please bring finger food to share and your own drink. You might also like to come with a chair or blanket. Everyone will be welcome.

“Quakers believe that peace between nations is a priority for our times and that peace comes when people sit down together and talk.”