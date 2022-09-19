Peace picnic

Village hall closed after leak found during repairs
THE village hall in Sonning Common is to remain ... [more]
Monday, 19 September 2022
A PICNIC will be held on Mill Meadows in Henley on Wednesday to mark International Day for Peace.
Henley Quakers are inviting everyone to the friendship event at the “peace tree” opposite the River & Rowing Museum at 3pm (weather permitting).
Ruth Tod, from the group, says: “Please bring finger food to share and your own drink. You might also like to come with a chair or blanket. Everyone will be welcome.
“Quakers believe that peace between nations is a priority for our times and that peace comes when people sit down together and talk.”
19 September 2022
More News:
THE village hall in Sonning Common is to remain ... [more]
RESIDENTS at a care home in Sonning Common ... [more]
WATLINGTON Volunteer Drivers are appealing for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say