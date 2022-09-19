Show crowd observes minute’s silence in memory of Queen

HUNDREDS of people paid tribute to the Queen at this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show.

A minute’s silence was observed by spectators and participants in Saturday’s event as a mark of the respect for Her Majesty, who died two days before, aged 96.

They then sang the National Anthem with the words “God save the King” following the accession of Charles III, the Queen’s eldest son. A Union flag was attached to a pole for everyone in the crowd to see.

Lady McAlpine, a patron of the show and president of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises it, gave a speech over the tannoy.

She said: “I truly believe Her Majesty would have liked us to do this rather than sitting at home feeling sad and miserable but I do believe we should show respect.”

She drove to the announcement tent in a golf cart decorated with Union flags.

Most of the show staff were dressed in black and wore black armbands. The event took place as normal at Greenlands Farm, off Marlow Road, but the attendance was down on previous years due to the Queen’s passing, the covid pandemic hangover and the abscence of some of the usual attractions.

There was no showjumping as the ground was too hard following the hot summer and no poultry due to the restrictions imposed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs following a nationwide avian flu outbreak.

However, there was still plenty of livestock for the visitors to see, including cattle, sheep and heavy horses as well as a companion dog show.

In the main arena, the attractions included a grand parade of animals, parades of classic cars and vintage tractors, a Concours d’Elégance parade and spectacular performance by the Bolddog Lings motocross display team. There were many stalls around the showground as well as a small arena with giant tortoises which people could touch, a racecourse for ducks and ferrets, owls, a sheep show, fairground rides and games and food and drink outlets with straw bales for people to sit on.

This year also saw the return of the popular produce tent, where there were books of condolence for people to write messages for the Queen.

These were placed beside a purple crown and a trophy filled with red, white and blue flowers. By the end of the show, all the books had been filled.

Barbara Baxendale, from Sonning Common, said: “It’s wonderful that they’ve done this and given a place for everyone to write their feelings. I wrote, ‘Thank you for being the heart and soul of this country. You have done so much and we will miss you’.”

Isabel Hyde, five, from Emmer Green, said: “I wrote in the book to thank her for everything. I ended it with, ‘Love, Isabel, kiss kiss’.” Other comments included “Rest in peace wonderful Queen,” “I’m feeling utterly discombob’d,” “You have been there all my life, I will miss you terribly” and “You’re such an amazing example to us all, a strong, kind and thoughtful woman”.

There was a stall in the produce tent which sold small “DIY bunka rug” kits for people to knit small flat fabrics of the Queen’s crown or a corgi.

Some of the competition entrants paid tribute to the Queen.

A paper crown with black roses, also made out of paper, and the words “thank you” and “with great sadness” was awarded a third place.

The judge commented: “Very original and clever.”

Among the winners was a knitted Queen holding purple flowers with two corgis alongside, which had been made at the time of the her platinum jubilee.

Another winner was a white cake decorated with the Union flag on top, black icing around the bottom and “1926-2022” written in black icing.

The best in show winner in the flower section was a bouquet of red, white and blue flowers with small Union flags within it.

Mora Maclachlan, from Emmer Green, who is a regular visitor at the event, said: “The show must go on.

“This takes a year to produce and I don’t think the Queen would mind it going ahead, it is her type of thing.”

Charles Edmonds, two, was holding a stuffed corgi toy with a Union flag collar. His mother said he got it for the Queen’s platinum jubilee and now it went everywhere with him.

The produce tent was not included in the show last year because growers didn’t have enough notice to prepare their entries as organisers delayed a decision on whether to hold the event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 128 classes on Saturday covering fruit, vegetables, flowers and baked goods. Vegetable grower Tim Saint, from Playhatch, won seven categories and a trophy for a 106lb marrow.

It was his 16th year of competing at the show and he also entered a 397lb pumpkin, a 40lb cabbage and a 17lb beetroot as well as 22-in runner beans.

He said: “It has been quite a tricky season being so hot so it’s nice to have won.

“I like this event and the people that run it — Donna and Nigel — are so friendly.”

Russell Young, 23, from Nuffield, won a first for his pumpkin while his brother Thomas, 44, from Binfield Heath, and father David, 73, from Sonning Common, both took seconds for their pumpkins.

He said: “It has been one of those funny years. We’ve had to be asking ourselves, ‘Do we enter, or do we not’ because it all set really late. I lost two pumpkins earlier in the year so this one was my last chance. I was lucky to have even got one with the lack of water.

“It’s great to be able to do this with my family — it’s not even about winning, it’s about people’s enjoyment of seeing them and the smiles on their faces. If this can also inspire young people to start growing, that’s brilliant.”

David Smith, who won first place for his flowers, said: “I had to work very hard this year.

“They don’t like dry weather and then a lot of plants were ruined by the heavy rain which came at the wrong time.”

Donna Guile, the produce tent organiser, said: “I’m very pleased with everything considering the bad weather — first it was too dry and this week heavy rain. No one let us down.

“We’re all sad about the Queen’s passing but I spoke to a lot of people who were pleased the show went ahead because they’re enjoying the light-heartedness. She would have wanted it to go ahead.”

Show manager Jo Taylor said: “We have books of condolence around the field and we have these armbands on because it was vital that we did all we could to pay our respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

“I think the show has worked better than anticipated. When we had to cancel the showjumping two weeks ago, we suddenly had half the day in the main ring to fill and a full day in ring two.

“It was all a bit of a scramble so we used cars and tractors. I’m absolutely delighted with what we produced and the work by Tom Stuart and Henry Anderson with our wonderful classic vehicles display in the main ring and Gary Anderson with the vintage tractors. There was a large number of entries.”

Alan Elseston, who was managing parking and other areas of the event for the 12th year, said: “The show is everything good about being British and that’s why I’m part of it.

“It is so diverse and whether you’re a lord or a farm worker, there’s something here for you.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to see livestock and animals and understand how the countryside works.

“There’s something quite special about it. Just being around is a really nice experience.”