Hundreds watch Queen’s funeral on big screen at town hall

About 400 people filled Market Place yesterday (Monday) as the Queen’s funeral was screened live on a giant TV screen.

Many were dressed in black as a mark of respect to the late monarch as they watched the BBC coverage of her funeral on deckchairs they had brought from home.

An anonymous donor paid £8000 to set up a 46 sq m television screen in front of the town hall to show the service from 9am to 5pm.

The Queen’s coffin was taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey where the service took place from 11am.

Following the ceremony, the coffin travelled in procession to Wellington Arch on a gun carriage and from there was taken to Windsor Castle in the state hearse.

After a procession up the castle's Long Walk, a committal service, with a smaller congregation, took place at St George's Chapel.

The Queen was buried later at a private family service.

Much of Henley had come to halt for the funeral, with many shops and businesses closing their doors for the day.

Businesses in Market Place which had stayed open, including GAIL’s bakery, Pavilion Foods and Starbucks, stopped serving during the service in Westminster Abbey.

The Argyll pub put out tables and chairs for spectators, and West Street, which runs around the town hall, was closed for the duration of the funeral.

The crowds gathered held a two-minute silence for the Queen following the service in Westminster Abbey, before singing the National Anthem.

Mayor Michelle Thomas and Deputy Mayor Donna Crook watched from chairs and town councillor’s Kellie Hinton and David Eggleton worked as stewards for the event.

Some well-known faces also made an appearance, including film director Paul Greengrass, actor Simon Williams and former Olympic skier and TV presenter Graham Bell.

Councillor Crook brought a camping chair from home and her rescue terrier Binky as she watched the coverage from 10.30am.

She said: “It was a really good atmosphere. It was of course emotional and sad but also celebratory. It was lovely to see everyone united as it is a part of history and you felt that when you were there.

“I’d never seen so many people in Market Place, except for Christmas shopping.

“There was a man and his son dressed in suits at the front which I thought was very respectful.”

“Binky saw another dog and wanted to go off but I had to stop her as it wouldn’t have been respectful.

“Singing the National Anthem was a lovely moment. I have had to sing the new words a couple of times now, at the Proclamation and at the service at St Mary’s on Sunday, so I am getting used to it. The whole thing has been a massive learning curb.

“People came up and thanked me and Michelle (Thomas) at the end, but we’d like to thank the anonymous donor. We are most grateful to their kind gesture to the town.

“I’d also like to thank the town council staff and the councillors who worked as stewards, as well as the Mayor.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “There wasn’t much chatter as people were just watching the screen.

“Considering it was a sombre event for the funeral of our Queen, there was a lovely community feel with people coming together

“We were really grateful to the anonymous donor. The screen itself was the size of a house and the sound was really clear.”