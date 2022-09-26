Relocation celebration

A CELEBRATION will be held at the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common next Saturday (October 1) to marks its relocation.

The charity offers shopping and leisure trips to residents who have difficulty finding their own means of transport.

It is inviting all its donors and users of the service for tea and cake and a glass of wine at its new offices in Lea Road from 11am to 3pm.

Fish, which was founded in 1979, relocated from Kennylands Road to the old police station in February last year.

The £150,000 move was paid for with a donation from the Mulberry Trust, a grant from South Oxfordshire District Council, money from the charity’s reserves and a “buy a brick” appeal.