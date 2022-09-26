Singing could give girls more confidence

A CHOIR teacher in Charvil is offering girls the opportunity to improve their mental health by singing.

Suzanne Newman runs female voice choirs based at the village hall.

She is inviting girls in school years 5 to 13 to join her girls’ choir, the Project Singers, which she says is friendly and welcoming.

Ms Newman said: “Joining a youth choir could help youngsters feel more relaxed and reduce their anxiety.

“Scientific evidence shows that levels of the stress hormone cortisol reduce after people have been singing.

“The Sing Your Heart Out project in 2018 reported that participants improved their mental health, mood and sense of wellbeing after joining singing groups.

“Since the covid pandemic, mental health in all teenagers has got worse, according to research by the Mental Health Foundation.

“More than a quarter said they felt anxious most of the time and nearly a third had trouble sleeping.

“Starting secondary school, friendship issues, school pressures and going through hormonal changes in adolescence can be stressful for youngsters.”

Ms Newman has been conducting youth and adult choirs since 1990 and has helped scores of young women increase their confidence and skills in a relaxed, nurturing environment.

She said: “As well as developing musical talents and experiencing the joy that singing brings, I’ve seen how being in a choir can help girls feel more calm, positive and focused.

“The Project Singers rehearses on a Sunday evening and parents tell me that it’s a great way to round off the weekend and put girls in a relaxed frame of mind for the new school week after a pleasurable evening of making music together.

“We welcome girls who love singing, from choir beginners to experienced musicians.

“We have just started our autumn term project, Home for Christmas, with a concert in Caversham on December 17 and some carol singing in the area.

“We also have a section for women who rehearse on Monday evenings.”

If you are interested, email Ms Newman at

suzanneynewman@

btinternet.com