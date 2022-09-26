Teacher returns to Pakistan for reunion with pilots-to-be he taught English in Sixties

A RETIRED teacher who taught at schools in Pakistan in the Sixties has returned to the country for the first time since then for a reunion with his former pupils.

Dick Fletcher arrived in the country in 1964 just a year after leaving university and taught English as a foreign language at a public school in Sargodha.

He had spells at two more schools over the next six years before returning to England in 1970.

Now Mr Fletcher, 83, who lives in Mill End, near Hambleden, has been invited to a series of school reunions across Pakistan over the next week.

He flew to Islamabad on Wednesday accompanied by his wife Judith and daughter Linda, 57, who was born in Pakistan.

From there, they will travel to reunions in Sargodha, Lahore and Rashidabad before returning to the capital for a reunion dinner next Saturday (October 1).

Mr Fletcher said: “It will be lovely to reminisce about old times as I have very fond memories of my time in Pakistan.

“I am immensely flattered and excited and it will be remarkable to see the boys I once taught all grown up.”

He began teaching languages while studying for an MA in English and Italian at Trinity College Dublin. Initially a poor Italian student, he improved after spending a year in Milan teaching English to young Italian women.

It was here he first encountered the British Council, an organisation that promotes the English language and culture in other countries.

He then returned to Dublin and met his first wife Robin, whom he married after leaving university.

He was awarded a scholarship with the British Council in London, where he studied for a postgraduate certificate in teaching English as a foreign language for a year.

He had spells teaching in Wales and Barcelona before applying for a contract job with the council and being sent to Pakistan.

In 1965, the newly married couple boarded a passenger cargo ship in Liverpool and set off on a three-week voyage to Karachi.

“It was great fun,” said Mr Fletcher. “We would spend the evenings dancing or doing quizzes and the food was good.

“At night they would set up a cinema screen at the back mast of the ship and we’d watch films in the moonlight.

“As a young married couple just out of university, it was a remarkable experience.”

After arriving at Karachi, the couple took a train nearly 1,000 miles to the city of Sargodha, where Dick began teaching at a Pakistan Air Force public school. Set up after the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, the school provided free education for boys who were selected following a national competitive entry exam.

The condition of the English school was that after their studies, the boys would apply for entry to the air force.

Mr Fletcher was an assistant housemaster and looked after 100 boys aged 12 to 17, teaching English as well as sports such as cricket, football and basketball.

He said: “They were a lovely bunch of boys and some of the brightest in the whole country. They were very excited as they were getting a free education.”

He was taught to speak Urdu, the language of Pakistan, by Christian missionaries.

“They were the only people to teach foreigners at that time,” he said. “It meant I could tell the parable of the Prodigal Son but couldn’t shout at a lorry driver in traffic.”

Mr Fletcher and his wife had their first daughter, Linda, in 1965.

He said: “Pakistan didn’t have the comforts of life back in England at that time, although we were able to live a very privileged lifestyle as we had a car.

“We would pack up the car on a Friday after I had finished teaching and drive up the Grand Trunk Road to Kabul with our young baby.

“We would spend the weekend there looking at the sights and shopping before returning.”

When the Indo-Pakistani War began later that year, the pupils and teachers were evacuated from the school, which was next to the runway of a military base.

They were moved to another air force school in Lower Topa, 7,500ft up in the western part of the Himalayas.

Mr Fletcher said: “I didn’t see any danger and there were very few casualties in the war. More people were killed by snakes falling into air raid trenches than by bombings.

“It was still a big thing for the boys to move away from their parents but they were pretty resilient and most found it quite exciting.”

He never returned to the school in Sargodha after accepting a job as head of English with the school in Lower Topa in September 1966.

He spent two years there before moving to Lahore, a major city in the east of Pakistan, where he joined the staff of the cathedral school.

Mr Fletcher said: “I loved the hustle and bustle of the cities. It was also an incredible time to be in Pakistan. There was a lot of religious tolerance.”

He returned to Britain in 1970 where he got a job as a school inspector with the British Council and spent time at Leeds University as well as in Lesotho.

He moved to the council’s media department in 1978 and took trips to Malaysia, Sudan, Indonesia and Malawi training people to use media in education.

Mr Fletcher “started again” in 1980 when he and Robin were divorced and he married Judith and started a business in new media.

The business was successful and in 2004 he sold it to Americans and retired.

Six months ago, one of Mr Fletcher’s former pupils came to England with his wife and children and stayed with the family for a weekend.

After returning to Pakistan, the man organised the reunion of the students that he had taught from 1964 to 1968.

Mr Fletcher said: “Many of them are now senior officers, including some air commodores and air marshals, and they are now starting to approach retirement. They must be getting a bit sentimental for their old schoolteacher.”