Hundreds gather quietly to see Queen’s funeral on big screen

ABOUT 400 people filled Henley market square on Monday as the Queen’s funeral was shown live on a giant TV screen.

Many were dressed in black as a mark of respect to the late monarch as they watched the BBC’s coverage of the funeral.

They sat in chairs they had brought from home.

An anonymous donor paid £8,000 to have the 46 sq m television screen set up in front of the town hall and show the proceedings in London and Windsor from 9am to 5pm.

The Queen’s coffin, draped in Royal Standard, was taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey where the funeral service took place from 11am.

Following the ceremony, the coffin was taken on a gun carriage of the Royal Navy in procession to Wellington Arch from where it was driven to Windsor Castle in the state hearse.

Ten of thousands of people filled the streets to watch.

There were more crowds in Windsor where the coffin was taken in procession two miles along the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel where the committal service took place. Henley came to a virtual halt for the funeral, with most shops and businesses closing their doors for the day, which had been declared a bank holiday.

Businesses in Market Place which had stayed open, including Gail’s bakery, Pavilion Foods and Starbucks, stopped serving during the service in Westminster Abbey.

The Argyll pub put out tables and chairs for spectators in Market Place. West Street, behind the town hall, was closed for the duration of the funeral.

The crowd held a two-minute silence for the Queen following the service before singing the National Anthem. Mayor Michelle Thomas and Deputy Mayor Donna Crook were among those watching and town councillors Kellie Hinton and David Eggleton acted as stewards.

Some well-known faces also made an appearance, including film director Paul Greengrass, actor Simon Williams and former Olympic skier and TV presenter Graham Bell.

Councillor Thomas said she was glad to have attended, adding: “ It was very moving. People were lost in their own thoughts with just the occasional exchange of words with those they had come with or those next to them. Everyone will take away their own memories.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “The council was glad to see a good attendance. It is testament to the momentous occasion and the high regard in which the Henley community held the Queen.”

Councillor Crook brought a camping chair from home and her terrier Binky as she watched the coverage from 10.30am. She said: “There was a really good atmosphere. It was, of course, emotional and sad but also celebratory. It was lovely to see everyone united as it was a part of history and you felt that when you were there.

“I’d never seen so many people in Market Place, except for Christmas shopping. There was a man and his son dressed in suits at the front, which I thought was very respectful.

“Binky saw another dog and wanted to go off so I had to stop her.

“Singing the National Anthem was a lovely moment. I have had to sing the new words a couple of times now, at the proclamation and at the service at St Mary’s on Sunday, so I am getting used to it. The whole thing has been a massive learning curve.

“People came up and thanked me and Michelle at the end but we’d like to thank the anonymous donor. We are most grateful for this kind gesture to the town.

“I’d also like to thank the town council staff and councillors who worked as stewards as well as the Mayor.”

Councillor Hinton said: “There wasn’t much chatter as people were just watching the screen. The screen itself was the size of a house and the sound was really clear.

“Considering it was a sombre event for the funeral of our Queen, there was a lovely community feel with people coming together.”

Photos courtesy of David Feary.