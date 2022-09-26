Harvest food

Monday, 26 September 2022

26 September 2022

A HARVEST gathering will take place at the Cheese Shed in Nettlebed on Sunday, October 2 from 5pm to 7pm.

Soup, bacon rolls and brownies as well as mulled wine will be available at the event, which is in aid of the village church. There will be a raffle.

Tickets cost £12.50 each (£5 for under-12s) and must be bought in advance. Call Lotte on (01491) 641707 or email lotte2013@icloud.com

