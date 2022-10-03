Choir to perform love songs

AN autumn concert by Goring Chamber Choir will be held at St Thomas’ Church in the village next month.

Amor de mi alma (You are the love of my soul) — 500 years of love songs for choir is named after Randall Stroope’s choral setting of a text by the Spanish Renaissance poet Garcilaso de la Vega.

The choir follows this powerful theme through the 16th and 17th centuries with canzonets by Morley and madrigals by Lassus and Monteverdi, whose dramatic setting Non havea Febo ancor pictures the lament of a young maiden abandoned by her beloved. Many aspects of love feature in Irish and Maori folk songs and in the contemporary Argentinian Alberto Favero’s Te Quiero (I love you) and are given a new dimension in Rossini’s La Carita (Charity).

The music director is Frances Brewitt-Taylor and the accompanist is Steve Bowey.

The concert will be on Saturday, October 15 at 3pm. Tickets cost £10 (£5 for students, free for under-18s) and are available from Inspiration in Goring, on the door or visit www.goring

chamberchoir.org.uk