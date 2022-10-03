Autumn food fair and gypsy jazz

AN autumn food fair will be held at Woodcote village hall next month.

Local food and drink producers will have stalls at the event on Sunday, October 30.

There will be street food and a pop-up vintage tearoom offering afternoon tea and live music from Cracking Up.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm and entry is free.

On Friday, November 11 the hall will host a film night with a screening of Top Gun: Maverick (12A).

Refreshments will be available. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets cost £5.50 each and booking is advised.

Gypsy Jazz will return to the hall on Saturday, November 12.

Mike Piggott’s Hot Club Trio will present “Grappelli, a celebration”. Piggott is one of the country’s finest jazz violinists, known for his virtuoso renditions of gypsy jazz classics in the Grappelli style.

He will be accompanied by Nils Solberg, a guitarist who toured for years with Bryan Ferry, and Pete Morgan on bass.

Morgan, a stalwart of the original gypsy jazz gigs held at the hall, has played with many musical luminaries including Acker Bilk, Humphrey Lyttleton and Benny Carter.

There will be a bar on the night. Tickets cost £10.50 each. Call 07929 203096, email woodcotevillagehall@outlook.com or visit www.woodcotevillagehall.com/news-and-events