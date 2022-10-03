Beer draws extras to rugby club

ABOUT 900 people attended the fifth annual beer festival at Henley Rugby Club on Saturday.

The event preceded the Henley Hawks game against Barnes at Dry Leas, which the home side won.

Around 30 different types of real ale and ciders were on offer as well as a selection of non-alcoholic drinks and gluten-free beer.

A band called the Reason and singer Josie Lunnon performed and there were children’s activities such as a bouncy castle and face-painting.

Alistair Beynon, the club’s commercial manager, said: “We sold 85 per cent of our beer stock, which was more than we had ever done before. We are hoping for a profit of £10,000.

“A lot of regular club members came as well as people from the local community and members of real ale groups who are not familiar with us.

“We first saw an opportunity to host this when we realised that Henley did not have a beer festival. Beer and rugby go hand in hand and we wanted to launch something we could own.

“We did not hold a festival in 2020 for obvious reasons so last year was the first year back post-covid and people were reticent to come out.

“We felt this year that people would be happy to support these types of events again, which was evident in the number of attendees.”

“Now we are focusing on making it even bigger and better for next year.”