‘Towpath busier than at regatta’

THE boat parade was organised by Chris Taylor and his partner Penny Palmano, who live in Wharfe Lane.

The couple said they thought the towpath was even busier than it was during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Mr Taylor said most of the participants came from Henley but there were also boaters from Wargrave and Cookham.

He said: “We were thrilled with the response, both the boat participation and the spectators. The overall effect was just great.

“We organised it because we wanted an event to close the boating season and knew it would be a lot of fun. We also wanted a vehicle to raise funds for local river charities. All the entry fees and any money collected locally will be shared between the Rivertime Trust and the Leander Trust.”

About £3,000 was raised from boat entries and collections on the night.

Mr Taylor said: “We would love do this again next year if we can get some sponsorship as it was funded entirely by the organisers this year.

“You as an individual or your company could be involved in this great event so that it will only get bigger and better.

“Five companies sponsoring to the amount of £5,000 would secure the parade for next year.”

For more information, email lights@

illuminatedparade.com

To make a donation, visit www.rivertimeboattrust.org.

uk