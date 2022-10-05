TV cook visits neighbours’ charity coffee morning

MARY BERRY attended a Macmillan coffee morning at a Henley retirement complex.

The cook and TV presenter, who lives in the town, went to meet residents of Bowling Court in Fair Mile on Friday.

The event was part of the annual Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, which encourages people around the country to raise money for the cancer support charity, and was attended by about 60 people.

Berry said: “We’re neighbours and I sometimes meet people who live here while walking the dogs.

“I’ve heard such positive things about Bowling Court, which is lovely, and everybody who lives here loves it and it seems like such a fun life here.”

A signed copy of one of her cook books was a prize in the raffle, helping to raise a total of £750.

June Grindley, who has organised the event for six years with Anne Burtt, said: “I think it’s absolutely wonderful that Mary came and it was lovely to see her.

“I started doing these coffee mornings when my sister lost her only son and I wanted to raise money for Sue Ryder and Macmillan. As long as I’m breathing, I’ll keep doing it.

“If it wasn’t for my family and Anne, I wouldn’t be able to do it. You need friends to run this sort of thing.” My family and friends and people who live here helped to make the cakes and they always turn up on the day. They are all very generous and some give me gifts, which is wonderful.”

Mrs Grindley’s brother, Raymond Gardiner, attended the coffee morning along with their sister, her daughter and a cousin.

He said: “She’s remarkable. With no legs due to a rare disease and to be doing all of this — she’s absolutely incredible.

“I made her a bench so she can get on and shower and she looks after herself and does things independently. Her and Anne keep these coffee mornings going and they’re lovely together.”

Families of residents spent the morning buying cakes and chatting. Sarah Parris, whose mother lives at Bowling Court, said: “It’s just wonderful. We moved my mum in from Gloucestershire so it was a big change but it’s such a tranquil place.

“Mum always loved her garden so it’s great she gets to walk in the beautiful garden and see the scenery in the area.

“She had to leave her friends but here there are people around all the time and you can just catch up with a coffee, which is a great relief to us.

“It’s such a nice environment to live in. I’m only 52 and I could live here!”

Meanhwile, four women hosted a Macmillan Prosecco evening and MacMillan Coffee morning in Lower Shiplake. They were Joanne Gray, Kate Robinson, Sharon Hearn and hostess Rachel McKeeve.

There were stalls selling pre-loved designer clothes, cashmere, jewellery, candles and handbags. Coffee was provided by Starbucks free of charge.

Guests were asked to give what they felt comfortable with. These donations and those from the stallholders who gave a percentage of their takings raised more than £2,000.

Mrs Gray said: “We are delighted to have raised such a lot of money for a cause that has touched all our lives.”

• The Henley Swim series has partnered with Macmillan Cancer Support by offering free places in return for fundraising pledges by swimmers.