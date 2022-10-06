Steakhouse opens at old pub after £1m makeover

A NEW steakhouse opens in Caversham Heights today (Friday) after a £1million makeover.

The Miller & Carter chain restaurant in Kidmore Road took seven weeks to refurbish after its purchase by Mitchells & Butlers in June.

It was previously the Caversham Rose pub and before that the

Grosvenor.

The work included demolishing and replacing the entrance lobby, knocking through a private dining area to create an open floor plan and installing a large metal bull by the front entrance.

Customers walking into the restaurant will be greeted by wine cabinets either side of the entrance before being seated at either a booth or table.

The kitchen wall has been knocked through, so diners can watch chefs at work behind a long metal pass.

General manager Hannah Parr, who lives on site, said the restaurant would be an ideal place to eat out for a special occasion.

She said: “Normally the closest thing to that dining out experience is in a city centre. Because we’re more suburban, it’s very easy to park, and free, which is attractive.

“It also brings something new to the local area.”

The restaurant, one of more than 120 Miller & Carter outlets nationwide, will offer a selection of 15 different steaks.

Ms Parr, 28, said: “All our produce from field to fork is planned years in advance. Our steaks are hand-cut and we don’t freeze our meat.

“We have a very large kitchen team and on Saturday evenings there may be 12 chefs in there at a time so if you’re dining out — date night or special occasion — there’s the whole theatre of it.

“Miller & Carter is inspired by an American steakhouse so it’s very much theatrical.”

She said the restaurant had created 62 new jobs, many of them going to people from Caversham.

Ms Parr said: “For me it was a priority that we involved the local area as we wanted to make sure we had a diverse group of people.

“We want to attract people of all ages with lots of different experience ranges as that’s what makes a team.

“My priority is making sure we have a really good relationship with our local area and residents. I know this is quite a tight-knit community. We want to make sure we still cater for our locals. We very much encourage guests to come in for a drink at our bar area.”

While the work was taking place, there was criticism by some residents that there would not be a play area to make it more child-friendly.

Ms Parr said the restaurant was open to all ages. It had a children’s menu and highchairs would be available.

She said: “Everybody is welcome at Miller & Carter and we are a family restaurant. Naturally, in the evening we do dim the lights and turn up the music. It’s an eloquent, romantic environment. It’s a special occasion restaurant.

“A family who have saved up to come arrive in their best clothes and shoes — they are my favourite type of guests.”