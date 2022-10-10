Monday, 10 October 2022

10 October 2022

Ramp closed

THE disabled ramp for the tea kiosk in Caversham Court Gardens is temporarily closed while work is carried out nearby.

The ramp and footpath to the café have been fenced off while the stability of the Church Road wall is assessed, meaning visitors will have to use the steps down to the lawn.

The Friends of Caversham Court Gardens apologised for the inconvenience and said they hoped the work could be completed quickly.

10 October 2022

