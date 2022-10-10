Ice rink returns

CAVERSHAM is set to host Reading Winter Wonderland for the next six years.

The event was moved to the Hills Meadow car park for the first time last year after previously being held in Forbury Gardens.

Reading Borough Council has now granted organiser Billy Williams a licence to run the event in Caversham for 54 days a year until 2028.

Solicitor Sue Dowling, for Mr Williams, said: “Last year’s event was extremely successful. We have had some wonderful comments.

“It’s very much a family-orientated event. It’s important to bring business to the area, and breathe life into the area, provided it is appropriately managed.”

Caversham and District Residents Association raised issues over the noise and litter problems at last year’s event.

Chairwoman Helen Lambert said: “While we welcome the event as local entertainment, we remain concerned about the effect it will have.”

The event will be held from November 12 to January 2 and will feature an ice rink, German bar, live bands and party nights with DJs.