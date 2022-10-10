Church cafe for people seeking emotional support

A PASTOR has set up a café for people needing emotional support.

The Light in the Hill Café at Grace Church in Emmer Green is open every Wednesday evening for adults needing support with their emotional wellbeing and relief from feelings of social isolation.

Visitors can chat, enjoy coffees and cakes, or participate in a range of craft and hobby activities from 7.30pm to 9pm. There is a quiet area which is available for prayer or reflection.

Keith Saynor came up with the idea for the café after seeing a rise in people with wellbeing issues while working as pastor at the church in Peppard Row.

Mr Saynor, 63, said: “Before the covid lockdown, I saw more and more people coming into the church with emotional wellbeing issues.

“Then the lockdown exacerbated all those problems as there was so much social isolation. We felt setting up a café would be a good thing to do as it would meet needs and help folk get through a tough time.”

Mr Saynor partnered with Renew Wellbeing, a national charity which helps churches open safe spaces as well as training volunteers to run them. They held a trial in July and have now opened weekly. Mr Saynor said: “We are hoping it will become bigger and better as time goes on and we will continue to advertise it.

“It seems that wellbeing issues are still rising and there is growing awareness of the need for mental health support.

“Our wellbeing can be damaged in a number of ways — by social isolation, bereavement or divorce, chronic pain or simply the pressures and stresses of life in the 21st century.

“Building up friendship and links with others is a great way to combat the isolation we can feel during difficult times. All are welcome to enjoy our safe space.

“It’s relaxed and friendly and you can confidently ‘come as you are’.”