Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Actor at screening

ACTOR Patrick Ryecart will introduce a screening of The King’s Speech at Hambleden cinema next Saturday (October 15).

He played Lord Wigram in 2010 film which stars Colin Firth as Prince Albert who must ascend the throne as George VI but has a speech impediment.

Knowing that the country needs her husband to be able to communicate effectively, Elizabeth (Helena Bonham Carter) hires Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), an Australian actor and speech therapist, to help him overcome his stammer.

The film will be shown using new, state-of-the-art equipment including a built-in screen, 4k HD projector and 5.1 surround sound, which was bought with grants from Buckinghamshire Council and Hambleden Parish Council as well as income from previous screenings.

The cinema is at the village hall and there will be a bar selling soft drinks, wine, beer and snacks. Doors open 7pm, programme begins 8pm.

Tickets (£8 each) can be bought from Hambleden Village Stores and at www.hambledencinema.co.uk

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33