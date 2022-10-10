Actor at screening

ACTOR Patrick Ryecart will introduce a screening of The King’s Speech at Hambleden cinema next Saturday (October 15).

He played Lord Wigram in 2010 film which stars Colin Firth as Prince Albert who must ascend the throne as George VI but has a speech impediment.

Knowing that the country needs her husband to be able to communicate effectively, Elizabeth (Helena Bonham Carter) hires Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), an Australian actor and speech therapist, to help him overcome his stammer.

The film will be shown using new, state-of-the-art equipment including a built-in screen, 4k HD projector and 5.1 surround sound, which was bought with grants from Buckinghamshire Council and Hambleden Parish Council as well as income from previous screenings.

The cinema is at the village hall and there will be a bar selling soft drinks, wine, beer and snacks. Doors open 7pm, programme begins 8pm.

Tickets (£8 each) can be bought from Hambleden Village Stores and at www.hambledencinema.co.uk