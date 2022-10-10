Monday, 10 October 2022

10 October 2022

Deli party

A CHEESE and wine party will be held next Friday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Granary Delicatessen in High Street, Watlington.

It opened in 1985 as a cheese shop but has expanded to sell everything from cured meats to local gins.

Owner Robin Holmes-Smith says there will be a three-layer cheesecake designed to look like the deli’s signature cheese wedding cakes.

