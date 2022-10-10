Photos on display

A GROUP of photographers from the Watlington area are to exhibit their work.

The Watlington Photographic Collective will stage the show at 12 High Street from November 10 to 12, 9.30am to 4.30pm daily.

The exhibitors include Dee Robinson, John Hailstone, Rachel Wallace, Andrew Kerr and Caroline Hyman. Prints and cards of their work will be on sale at the exhibtion.