Christmas market returns

WATLINGTON Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 2pm.

Organiser Rosa Hinton said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back the festive cheer with a fantastic array of stalls from local businesses, gourmet delights, brilliant live entertainment and, of course, a visit from Father Christmas.

“The day will kick off with the popular Santa parade and High Street and the Watlington Club will be filled with festive stalls.”

Visitors will be able to buy tickets for the Watlingon Business Association’s Christmas raffle on the day, with the draw taking place at noon in High Street.

The proceeds will help to fund the festive decorations in Watlington as well as local charitable organisations.

There are only a few spaces left to book a stall at the market. More announcements will follow.

For more information, visit www.watlington

christmasmarket.co.uk