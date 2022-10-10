Warning of more traffic disruption

A TELECOMS company criticised for causing traffic congestion in Caversham has begun a month’s worth of roadworks.

CityFibre’s £58 million project to install full fibre broadband has caused traffic disruption across Reading since January.

Work on Caversham Bridge in March and in Church Road in April in particular created huge tailbacks and heavy congestion.

The company’s bosses refused to apologise when called in front of Reading Borough Council in July to explain the months of disruption to councillors.

Work has now started at the junction of Peppard Road and Prospect Street and will continue until 6pm on Friday, October 28.

Two-way traffic lights will be set up in Church Street from Monday (October 10) to Thursday, October 20.

The company hopes to minimise disruption by carrying out work at Church Street roundabout junction with Prospect Street and Gosbrook Road during half term.

Regional partnership director Stacey King said: “We’d like to reassure residents that we are doing everything possible to manage disruption.

“We’d like to thank residents and commuters for their patience during any recent delays they may have encountered.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from the wider community to date while we deliver this major investment programme.”