“GREEN tactics for Henley businesses” was the name of the seminar at the town hall hosted by the business group of Greener Henley on September 29 as part of Henley’s Great Big Green Week.

Judy Walker, of Greener Henley, opened the meeting by stating that the people present, business owners in Henley, were very important in that they were doing more for the climate than individuals by leading what and how we consume.

Our opening speakers gave inspiring short talks on different subjects.

Patrick Fleming, chairman of Greener Henley, gave a brief description of COP27 and its importance.

Helen Fraser, of Orchard House financial advisers, gave a lively interactive explanation of what ethical investment means.

Martin Fry gave some tips on how businesses can reduce their energy consumption and affect behaviour change so everyone takes responsibility for switching off electrical equipment if it is not in use.

Mark Chapman, of Zero Carbon Forum, is not an environmentalist but a survivalist.

His company measures businesses carbon footprints and helps them plan reductions, be more efficient and de-risk their supply chain. Mr Chapman said that consumers expect businesses working together to solve the climate crisis, not politicians.

Town councillor Ian Reissmann listed all the things that Henley Town Council has done since declaring a climate emergency.

These included putting solar panels on buildings, supporting Solar Streets and the Henley Car Club, installing electric vehicle charging points, choosing more sustainable suppliers and investing the town’s funds ethically . We then heard from local business people about how they have changed their practices to become more sustainable.

Peter Hopkins, of Mercers solicitors, described how the firm had managed to halve its carbon footprint by flexible working and using smaller premises, going paperless and using 100 per cent renewable energy.

Louise Gow and Kate Holliday, of Invesco, explained how their company is working towards net zero and gave several examples of how the British office is leading the way in making the business energy efficient.

They gave details of Invesco’s sustainable events policy and the impact that is having on their own and other businesses, making it the norm not to use single-use plastic. As an example, anything they give away must have a circular lifespan.

Tim Barry, from Henley, spoke about his business supplying hotels with bikes with the hotel’s brand to offer to customers and staff. Salon of Chi owner Nicole Hewitt wants her business to be as green as possible. Hairdressing is notorious for waste so she has found ways to reduce, recycle or banish harmful elements.

The products she uses must be sustainable and Nicole inspects the factories where the products are made. The salon refills customers’ own bottles of hair products, recycles hair, uses compostable towels and instead of foil, uses washable papers made from clay and plant-based material.

Nicole is also working with the Oxfordshire charity Earth Trust to put in a backwater from the River Thames which helps with filtration and protecting the crested newt.

About 50 people attended the meeting and at the end everyone was asked to do three things:

• Take one new action for their business’s sustainability in

October.

• Share what you have done, often and widely.

• Support each other.

Meanwhile, the first Green Screen event was held at the Regal Picturehouse as part of Great Big Green Week.

More than 50 people watched the film The Ants and The Grasshopper, which tells the inspiring story of Anita Chitaya, a subsistence farmer from Malawi, and her campaign to convince American farmers and climate sceptics that climate change exists and there is something they can do about it.

She believed that if you brought a problem to your neighbour’s doorstep then they have to do something about it. She travelled to California and went to the White House, meeting a range of farming communities.

The post-film discussion in the café afterwards demonstrated the buzz the film had created.

Greener Henley and the cinema plan to stage more Green Screen screenings and discussions in the future.

Diana Barnett and

Sara Kandiah