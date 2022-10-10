Full results of the Henley ploughing match

THE results of the Henley and District Agricultural Association’s ploughing match held in Ipsden on Sunday were as follows:

Open class for match ploughs (Greenmore Trophy and Paddy Horler Plate Best Work by an Area Member) — 1 Hugo Hoyle

Open class for conventional ploughs (Charlie Belcher Perpetual Cup) —

1 Lucy Wale, 2 Ollie Humphries,

3 Jack Marcham

Reversible ploughs not more than five furrows (Michael Colston Perpetual Cup) — 1 Terry Sayer, 2 Melvin Stamp, 3 Charles Belcher

Work done by a vintage tractor —– hydraulic (George Druce Perpetual Challenge Cup) — 1 Peter Eldred, 2 William Olley, 3 Derek Yates

Work done by a vintage tractor trailed (David Sarney Perpetual Challenge Cup) — 1 Ian Cradock, 2 Gary Reynolds, 3 Graham Clifton

Work done by a vintage tractor — amateur status (Arthur Aldridge Cup) — 1 Nick Emmett, 2 Robert Kimber,

3 Andrew Kimber

Old Grey Fergie Class (McCloskey Cup) — 1 Rob Williams; 2 David Bailey; 3 Mark Probbitts

Best work by a Ferguson tractor (Christopher George Memorial Cup) — Peter Eldred

Best maintained tractor over 25 years (Martin Bullock Trophy) — Edwin Dunmore

Best work by a young ploughman aged 17 to 20 on the day of the match (Ron Vines Cup) — Jack Marcham

Best work by a Young Farmers’ Club member — Jack Marcham

Best opening (Drewitt Memorial Cup) — Hugo Hoyle

Best finish (Michael Hunt Cup) — Hugo Hoyle

Best work by Grey Fergie (McCloskey Cup) — Rob Williams

Best work by PM on the day (Ewelme Perpetual Cup) — Peter Eldred

Dog show

Puppy class: Florin Minson, rough collie

Lurcher class: Harry Warnes, lurcher

Gundog: Acer Rudd, Labrador

Terrier: Percy Jones, Patterdale and Jack Russell terrier-cross

Open class: Quill Whitehead, Kooikerhondje

Best in show: Acer Rudd, Labrador

Reserve best in show: Harry Warnes, lurcher

Best puppy: Florin Minson, rough collie