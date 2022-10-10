Monday, 10 October 2022

10 October 2022

Full results of the Henley ploughing match

THE results of the Henley and District Agricultural Association’s ploughing match held in Ipsden on Sunday were as follows:

Open class for match ploughs (Greenmore Trophy and Paddy Horler Plate Best Work by an Area Member) — 1 Hugo Hoyle

Open class for conventional ploughs (Charlie Belcher Perpetual Cup) —
1 Lucy Wale, 2 Ollie Humphries,
3 Jack Marcham

Reversible ploughs not more than five furrows (Michael Colston Perpetual Cup) — 1 Terry Sayer, 2 Melvin Stamp, 3 Charles Belcher

Work done by a vintage tractor —– hydraulic (George Druce Perpetual Challenge Cup) — 1 Peter Eldred, 2 William Olley, 3 Derek Yates

Work done by a vintage tractor trailed (David Sarney Perpetual Challenge Cup) — 1 Ian Cradock, 2 Gary Reynolds, 3 Graham Clifton

Work done by a vintage tractor — amateur status (Arthur Aldridge Cup) — 1 Nick Emmett, 2 Robert Kimber,
3 Andrew Kimber

Old Grey Fergie Class (McCloskey Cup) — 1 Rob Williams; 2 David Bailey; 3 Mark Probbitts

Best work by a Ferguson tractor (Christopher George Memorial Cup) — Peter Eldred

Best maintained tractor over 25 years (Martin Bullock Trophy) — Edwin Dunmore

Best work by a young ploughman aged 17 to 20 on the day of the match (Ron Vines Cup) — Jack Marcham

Best work by a Young Farmers’ Club member — Jack Marcham

Best opening (Drewitt Memorial Cup) — Hugo Hoyle

Best finish (Michael Hunt Cup) — Hugo Hoyle

Best work by Grey Fergie (McCloskey Cup) — Rob Williams

Best work by PM on the day (Ewelme Perpetual Cup) — Peter Eldred

Dog show

Puppy class: Florin Minson, rough collie

Lurcher class: Harry Warnes, lurcher

Gundog: Acer Rudd, Labrador

Terrier: Percy Jones, Patterdale and Jack Russell terrier-cross

Open class: Quill Whitehead, Kooikerhondje

Best in show: Acer Rudd, Labrador

Reserve best in show: Harry Warnes, lurcher

Best puppy: Florin Minson, rough collie

10 October 2022

