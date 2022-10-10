Full results of the Henley ploughing match

Open days at schools
Monday, 10 October 2022
THE results of the Henley and District Agricultural Association’s ploughing match held in Ipsden on Sunday were as follows:
Open class for match ploughs (Greenmore Trophy and Paddy Horler Plate Best Work by an Area Member) — 1 Hugo Hoyle
Open class for conventional ploughs (Charlie Belcher Perpetual Cup) —
1 Lucy Wale, 2 Ollie Humphries,
3 Jack Marcham
Reversible ploughs not more than five furrows (Michael Colston Perpetual Cup) — 1 Terry Sayer, 2 Melvin Stamp, 3 Charles Belcher
Work done by a vintage tractor —– hydraulic (George Druce Perpetual Challenge Cup) — 1 Peter Eldred, 2 William Olley, 3 Derek Yates
Work done by a vintage tractor trailed (David Sarney Perpetual Challenge Cup) — 1 Ian Cradock, 2 Gary Reynolds, 3 Graham Clifton
Work done by a vintage tractor — amateur status (Arthur Aldridge Cup) — 1 Nick Emmett, 2 Robert Kimber,
3 Andrew Kimber
Old Grey Fergie Class (McCloskey Cup) — 1 Rob Williams; 2 David Bailey; 3 Mark Probbitts
Best work by a Ferguson tractor (Christopher George Memorial Cup) — Peter Eldred
Best maintained tractor over 25 years (Martin Bullock Trophy) — Edwin Dunmore
Best work by a young ploughman aged 17 to 20 on the day of the match (Ron Vines Cup) — Jack Marcham
Best work by a Young Farmers’ Club member — Jack Marcham
Best opening (Drewitt Memorial Cup) — Hugo Hoyle
Best finish (Michael Hunt Cup) — Hugo Hoyle
Best work by Grey Fergie (McCloskey Cup) — Rob Williams
Best work by PM on the day (Ewelme Perpetual Cup) — Peter Eldred
Dog show
Puppy class: Florin Minson, rough collie
Lurcher class: Harry Warnes, lurcher
Gundog: Acer Rudd, Labrador
Terrier: Percy Jones, Patterdale and Jack Russell terrier-cross
Open class: Quill Whitehead, Kooikerhondje
Best in show: Acer Rudd, Labrador
Reserve best in show: Harry Warnes, lurcher
Best puppy: Florin Minson, rough collie
