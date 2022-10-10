Hundreds take part in revamped half marathon

A TOTAL of 360 runners took part in the revamped Henley Half Marathon event on Sunday.

Races included the half marathon, 10km and the newly added 5km and children’s fun run.

The event was organised by Henley Rugby Club for the first time, having taken over from the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge.

Chris Nixon, the chairman of the rugby club, said: “We all had a lot of fun and feedback was that there was a great atmosphere and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“We also learned a lot and there are a few things we could do more smoothly but we are looking forward to putting on a better event next year.

“The numbers are up from last year which could be because of our social media – we employed someone to run the social media which was very good.

“The event involved lots of organisation and it turned out better than we thought. I thoroughly enjoyed it and the weather was great.”

A full report with pictures and results will be published in this week’s Henley Standard on Friday.