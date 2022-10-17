Residents’ meeting

A RESIDENTS’ group in Caversham is to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Members of the Warren and District Residents’ Association will meet in the Mapledurham playing fields pavilion at 7pm.

The association is also to hold a nearly new camping gear sale at the pavilion on Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13.

Much of the equipment was collected by members during their annual clean-up after the Reading Festival. It includes tents, sleeping bags, inflatable mats and chairs.