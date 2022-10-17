Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

Residents’ meeting

A RESIDENTS’ group in Caversham is to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Members of the Warren and District Residents’ Association will meet in the Mapledurham playing fields pavilion at 7pm.

The association is also to hold a nearly new camping gear sale at the pavilion on Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13.

Much of the equipment was collected by members during their annual clean-up after the Reading Festival. It includes tents, sleeping bags, inflatable mats and chairs.

17 October 2022

More News:

Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33