Halloween competition

A HALLOWEEN fancy dress competition will be held in Caversham.

The second annual Halloween parade will take place at the Mapledurham playing fields pavilion on Saturday, October 29 from 2pm to 4pm.

The event is organised by Warren and District Residents’ Association and offers prizes for the scariest, most beautiful and most creative costumes as well as a best overall award.

The contest is open to both adults and children and there is also a category for pets.

Elisa Miles, who chairs the association, said: “We had about 100 people last year and I expect a similar number again.

“It was really good fun last year, although we had to hold it inside because it was so wet outdoors.

“It is nice to have something for the community so that children don’t have to go all the way into Reading to find something to do.”

The association will also publish its annual Halloween trail, an online map showing all the decorated houses in Caversham, to help trick or treaters.