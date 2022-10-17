Litter-picking volunteers celebrate second anniversary

KEEP Caversham Tidy has marked its second anniversary.

Jacopo Lanzoni, who founded the litter-picking group, was joined by 16 other volunteers for a celebration lunch at the Bel & The Dragon pub in Gas Works Road.

The event was due to take place last month but was postponed following the death of Queen.

Mr Lanzoni, who represents Caversham ward on Reading Borough Council, said: “I am very proud of all the work of the last two years and hope it can continue for as long as possible.”

The 36-year-old, who is a software engineer for Just Eat, started the group during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

He said: “My gym was closed, as were many businesses, and I love food and knew that if I didn’t exercise I would end up like an elephant.”

Mr Lanzoni began taking hour-long walks from his home in Nire Road but noticed there was a lot of rubbish around the neighbourhood so decided to go out with a litter grabber and bin bags to collect it.

He said: “Initially I felt quite stupid but people kept stopping and saying what a nice thing I was doing, which kept me going.”

In a bid to involve more people, he produced 100 leaflets and posted them through letterboxes around the area.

The first group litter pick took place in September that year with Cllr Lanzoni and five other people, mainly friends.

He said: “The numbers were not a problem at that time as it was during social distancing and you could only meet in groups of six. It was a great way to get out and meet people while remaining safe.”

The same group met once a month until the social distancing rules relaxed, when Mr Lanzoni began to involve more people by starting a Facebook group and received offers of help.

“The group became bigger and bigger,” he said. “We were also getting lots of supportive messages from people who couldn’t help.”

The volunteers began meeting once a fortnight and then weekly as numbers grew.

Keep Caversham Tidy now has 60 members who have carried out 1,100 hours of litter picking over the past year. They work mainly in the Amersham Road area but have ventured as far as Christchurch Meadows and View Island.

The group has also gained charity status and now has six trustees who are responsible for administration and an annual meeting.

Mr Lanzoni, a Italian who moved to the UK 12 years ago, said: “At the start it was mainly my friends, men in their thirties like me. Now we have a range of people of all ages and a mix of men and women. We have some students who do their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award with us.

“Initiatives like this will never be able to solve the problem with litter. We collect bags and bags of it each week yet it returns the next week. What is more important is that it makes people take pride in their area. The nicest thing to hear from residents is that they now feel safer.”

Mr Lanzoni was prompted by the success of the group to stand for the council earlier this year and has used his position to campaign for cleaner streets.

Reading East Labour Matt Rodda who attended the celebration, said: “I am very grateful for all the work that Jacopo and the rest of the volunteers have done.”