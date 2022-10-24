Christmas raffle gifts

THE prizes for the Watlington Christmas market raffle have been revealed.

Ticketholders will be in with a chance of winning some of the 30 gifts ranging from hampers to dog grooming vouchers.

The prizes have been donated by local businesses.

The raffle draw will be held at noon on the day of the market on Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 2pm.

The day will start with the Santa parade and there will be more than 40 stalls in High Street and at the Watlington Club.

Raffle tickets will be on sale at the town hall on November 19 and 26 from 10am to noon. They can also be purchased online at

www.watlingtonchristmas

market.co.uk

Proceeds from the raffle fund the town’s Christmas decorations with some money also going to local charities.