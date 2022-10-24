TV presenters among spectators at equestrian event

Equestrians gathered in Watlington to ride and raise money on October 2.

About 260 riders participated in the annual South Oxfordshire sponsored ride which took place in Brightwell Park.

The ride raised about £9,000 for charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, the Riding for the Disabled Association, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and local churches.

Volunteers helped run the ride and steward the course. Professional help was also on offer, with paramedic crews, medical cover and traffic lights onsite.

The route, which mostly took place on private land, included jumps of all different kinds, such as fences and water. The heights of the fences ranged from 2 ft 6 inches to 3 ft 6 inches.

Rosettes were awarded to all riders who completed the course and prizes were donated by Hempine, which produces organic CBD oil for horses.

There were also celebrity appearances. Sarah Cox and Fiona Bruce attended the event, and Sarah Cox spoke about it on her BBC Radio 2 show.

Eleanor Peters and her horse, Darcy, won the gold award, which means that they jumped all 60 jumps. Miss Peters, 21, is from Cane End and runs a livery yard. She says she found out about the sponsored ride through one of the liveries at the yard who invited her to come.

She said: “The things I enjoyed the most were the jumps and the way everything was set out. Good food and great people to be around.”

Miss Peters has been riding for about 20 years, and started when she was one years old. She said: “My mother owned horses and taught me everything I know.”

She has owned Darcy, who is an Irish sport horse, for about nine months and describes her as “very spicy and quick. She loves her jumping and cuddles.”

“We have two sessions a week of jumping and regularly attend competitions for jumping.”

Natalie Wood, 34, says the ride gave her a newfound confidence in jumping. She said: “I have never done this sponsored ride, but I know lots of people who have, so I went with my friend who has done it a fair few times.”

The driving instructor from Thame has owned her horse, Pocahontas, for three years. She said: “She is a lovely sweet mare with a little bit of spice that helps me learn more without scaring me.”

“I started riding when I was a child but I have been riding properly since I was about 19 years old. I have always wanted to ride and my first real opportunity was when I became a young adult.”

“I love the challenge, even though I am a real wimp. I just have to keep trying.”

Ms Wood described herself as “chuffed” when she completed the ‘big rail’ jump in the woods. She said: “I saw the rail and my friends shouted behind me “kick, or I’m coming over you!” I was amazed. I went back and measured it the following weekend.”

“My jumping experience is very limited but now I am trying to put my brave pants on and get out to more events. Next week I am going cubbing, which is a big hack with lots of horses and puppies.”

“It was such a well organised, beautiful ride and I can’t wait for next year.”

The event’s secretary, Sarah O’Hara, said: “Thank you for us to everyone that has supported us over the years, the farmers who have allowed us to ride over some of the most beautiful countryside in South Oxfordshire, all the riders, stewards and helpers.”

Ends

Captions-

Eleanor Peters and her horse Darcy

Natalie Wood and her horse Pocahontas clearing the big rail in the woods