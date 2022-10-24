TV presenters among spectators at equestrian event

TELEVISION presenters Fiona Bruce and Sara Cox were among the spectators at an equestrian event near Watlington.

About 260 riders participated in the annual South Oxfordshire Sponsored Ride, which took place at Brightwell Park.

They had to follow a cross- country course with water jumps and fences up to 3ft 6in.

Eleanor Peters and her horse Darcy won the gold award, which means that they cleared all 60 jumps.

Miss Peters, 21, from Cane End, said: “The things I enjoyed the most were the jumps and the way everything was set out. Plus the good food and great people to be around.”

She has owned Darcy, who is an Irish sports horse, for about nine months and said she was “very spicy and quick”.

“She loves her jumping and cuddles,” said Miss Peters. “We have two sessions a week of jumping and regularly attend competitions for jumping.”

She has been riding since she was very small and now runs a livery yard. “My mother owned horses and taught me everything I know,” she said.

Natalie Wood, 34, from Thame, rode her horse Pocahontas.

She said: “I had never done this but I knew lots of people who had, so I went with my friend who has done it a fair few times.”

The driving instructor has owned her horse for three years and said: “She is a lovely sweet mare with a little bit of spice that helps me learn more without scaring me.

“I started riding when I was a child but I have been riding properly since I was about 19.

“My jumping experience is very limited but now I am trying to put my brave pants on and get to more events.

“I love the challenge, even though I am a real wimp. I just have to keep trying.” Ms Wood was “chuffed” to have cleared the Big Rail jump in the woods. She said: “I saw the rail and my friend behind me shouted, ‘Kick, or I’m coming over you’. I was amazed. I went back and measured it the following weekend.

“It was such a well-organised, beautiful ride and I can’t wait for next year.”

Rosettes were awarded to all the riders who completed the course and prizes were donated by Hempine, which produces organic CBD oil for horses.

Volunteers helped organise the event and to steward the course.

Event secretary Sarah O’Hara said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, the farmers who have allowed us to ride over some of the most beautiful countryside in South Oxfordshire and all the riders, stewards and helpers.”

The event raised about £9,000 for charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, the Riding for the Disabled Association, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution as well as local churches.