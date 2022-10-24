A BONFIRE and fireworks night will take place in Twyford in aid of local charities.

The event will be held at King George’s Field recreation ground from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on Saturday October 29.

The bonfire will be lit at 7m, with the display starting at 8pm to a musical soundtrack themed around “a night at the movies”.

There will also be a funfair and food stalls.

The event is organised by the Twyford and District Round Table.

Tickets booked in advance cost £7 for adults, £4 for seniors and children aged 12 to 16, and £1 for under- 12s. Tickets bought on the gate will cost £8, £5 and £1 respectively.

To book, visit https:/bit.ly/3ThCzle