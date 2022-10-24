Charity walk

CAVERSHAM United FC women are taking part in a “glow in the dark” walk for charity.

The players will set off at midnight tonight (Friday) from Mapledurham playing fields and walk more than 8km dressed in neon pink shirts before returning to their home ground.

They hope to raise £500 through JustGiving for Breast Cancer Now.

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3TegpQS