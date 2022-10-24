Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

Wine talk and tasting

A TALK and wine tasting event will be held in Goring on November 1.

Wine expert Kay Smitham, of the Bottle Opener, will speak about her experience in the industry and how she learnt to distinguish the different flavours of wine.

Visitors will be able to try two contrasting wines.

The event, which has been organised by and in aid of Goring and Streatley Versus Arthritis, will be held at the village hall in High Street from 1.30pm to 4.30pm and will include afternoon tea.

Tickets cost £18. For more information and to book, call 07809 154612 or email gill@wakeupsleepy.co.uk 

24 October 2022

