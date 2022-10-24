Monday, 24 October 2022

Jumble sale

A JUMBLE sale will be held in Henley to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

Online support hub Mother Sister Daughter is running the sale at Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road from 11am to 2pm next Saturday (October 29).

Items will include clothes, toys and bric-à-brac and there will be a tombola and refreshments. Entry is £1.

