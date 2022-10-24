Golfers in 13th fundraising drive for Chiltern Centre

ALMOST 50 people took part in the 13th annual golf tournament in aid of the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

The event was held at Henley Golf Club in Harspden.

After a complimentary bacon butty, the 12 teams teed off at 9am. The event finished at 1pm as the golfers returned to the clubhouse for lunch.

A live auction was run by Doug Ash with prizes including a tour and a tasting at the Henley Distillery in Binfield Heath, a boat trip with Hobbs of Henley and a three-night stay at a cottage in Dorset.

There was also a raffle with prizes including a selection of wine. Trophies were presented to the winning teams. The best men’s team was Neil D’Mello, David Pead, Michael Newton and David Gooch.

The top women’s team consisted of Kathy Hooper, Mary Wingrove, Alison Weir, and Nikki Allen and the winning mixed team comprised Ann Thomas, Ian Thomas, Jo Pavey, and Sandra Turnbull.

A bottle of Henley Gin made by the Henley Distillery was awarded to both Chris Shaw and Clare Dodds, the man and woman who hit the ball nearest to the pin at the seventh hole.

More than £2,000 was raised for the centre, off Greys Road, which provides specialist support for disabled young adults.

Ian Thomas, who has played in the tournament every year, said: “It’s well supported because a lot of the members also support the Chiltern Centre individually.

“The draw is it’s a super charity and it’s local. When I was club captain many years ago it was my charity of the year.”

Harriet Barcella, community fundraiser for the charity, said: “This is a massively important event as it has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the centre over the years.

“We have to raise £200,000 each year otherwise we can’t open our doors so it really means a lot in terms of fundraising and having the opportunity to talk to people about what we do and how important is. It means so much to see so many people out there supporting us because they care about young people with disabilities.”

Helen Morton has been volunteering at the tournament for the last 10 years and also helps out at the centre, which her son Chris, 37, who has Down’s syndrome, attended as a child.

She said: “He has benefitted from the centre all his life and even now it still runs a couple of things for people his age.

“It’s amazing. It is a safe and happy space for the people who go there and anyone who has a child with any sort of problems needs respite.

“The value of the tournament is it involves local businesses.”