Monday, 31 October 2022

31 October 2022

Late night shopping

SHOPS will open later than usual for an evening of Christmas shopping.

The annual event organised by Caversham Traders’ Association will return on December 5 with shops in Church Street, Church Road and Prospect Street opening from 5pm until late. 

Some traders will run special offers, while stalls from the Caversham Artisans & Farmers’ Market will serve hot food and mulled wine. There will be live music too.

31 October 2022

