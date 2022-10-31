Late night shopping

Festive tribute
A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]
SHOPS will open later than usual for an evening of Christmas shopping.
The annual event organised by Caversham Traders’ Association will return on December 5 with shops in Church Street, Church Road and Prospect Street opening from 5pm until late.
Some traders will run special offers, while stalls from the Caversham Artisans & Farmers’ Market will serve hot food and mulled wine. There will be live music too.
