Books show

CHILDREN will be able to see their favourite books come to life at Watlington library.

Children’s theatre group Rhubarb will visit on November 12 to perform a production of The Bookends.

The show is suitable for four- to 11-year-olds and will be performed twice at 1pm and 3.30pm.

The visit is possible thanks to a donation from local amateur dramatics group, Phoenix Players.

Entry is free but to reserve a place visit the library.