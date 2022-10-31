Books show

Festive tribute
Monday, 31 October 2022
CHILDREN will be able to see their favourite books come to life at Watlington library.
Children’s theatre group Rhubarb will visit on November 12 to perform a production of The Bookends.
The show is suitable for four- to 11-year-olds and will be performed twice at 1pm and 3.30pm.
The visit is possible thanks to a donation from local amateur dramatics group, Phoenix Players.
Entry is free but to reserve a place visit the library.
