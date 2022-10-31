Monday, 31 October 2022

31 October 2022

Garden advice

AN award-winning gardener is to give a talk in Benson about winter gardens.

Andy McIndoe, who was awarded the Veitch Memorial Medal for contributions to horticulture, regularly contributes to BBC radio.

He will be speaking to Benson Gardening Club members and guests at the parish hall on Thursday (doors open at 7.15pm).

Tickets cost £10 for non-members and £2 for members and can be bought on the door.

31 October 2022

