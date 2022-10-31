Monday, 31 October 2022

Diplomat talk

POLITICIAN and former diplomat Lord Jay of Ewelme is to give a talk about his career.

He was ambassador to France from 1996 to 2001, during which time he was the first British official to speak publicly on the death of Princess Diana.

His talk, entitled “No, ambassador: reflections on a diplomatic career”, will be held at Ewelme church on Friday, November 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 and can be bought in advance from the village store.

