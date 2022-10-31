Deli celebrates 20th birthday with wine and cheese

A CHEESE and wine party was held at the Granary Delicatessen to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Robin Holmes-Smith, who owns the business in High Street, Watlington invited members of the community, fellow shopkeepers and regular customers and about 60 people attended.

He said: “There were beers, Prosecco, wine and cheese tasters. People stood around chatting and the shopkeepers all came after they had closed their shops.

“It was like a drinks party. It was a good evening — noisy and good.

“I recognised all but two people. Lots of people came to the shop the next day to say sorry, they couldn’t make it, which was nice.”

Steph Halliwell, of Frankie Loves Cake, prepared a lemon and carrot cake which she styled to look like a cheese.

Mr Holmes-Smith said: “It was a double bluff on the cheeses we make that are styled to look like cakes.”

The Granary first opened in 1985. Mr Holmes-Smith bought the deli in 2002 but did not come to work for it until a year later when he gave up his job at a garden centre.

He credits customer loyalty for the success of the business.

Mr Holmes-Smith said: “Delis are rare things but this one is the right thing in the right place. It is a special part of Watlington high street.

“We are small enough to be able to afford our rent but large enough to draw in lots of people. It has been tough at times and I have seen lots of delis come and go. We couldn’t survive in Henley because of the cost of rent.

“The high street has changed dramatically since we first started. Now in Watlington, there is a core of good independent shops for people to come to — we really punch above our weight. Customers say they can get all their Christmas presents on the same street.

“The stores in Watlington all support each other. We have a good business association and lots of high street WhatsApp groups.

“We will also send customers to each other. We are supported by the town and there is a lot of customer loyalty.”

Mr Holmes-Smith said the deli is now preparing for Christmas, adding: “It is very important, especially as cheese is huge for us.”