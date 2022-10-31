Rally finds new field

WOODCOTE Rally will return next year after organisers found a field on which to hold it.

The steam and vintage vehicle event has been running for almost 60 years but has not taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people usually attend the July rally and in 2019 it raised £15,000 for good causes around the area. Since 1964, £507,000 has been raised.

The event used to be held on a field off Tidmore Lane but the Chiltern Cross Country equestrian centre has now been built there.

Organisers had been looking for a new field for months and this year’s event was cancelled because they couldn’t find a pasture field suitable as it needed to be at least 30 acres.

But now they have secured the field next door to the old one for next year’s rally, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9. All access remains from Tidmore Lane.

Event spokesman Andy Crockett said: “A draft plan for the field has been produced which enables all of the normal features of the rally to take place.

“It’s too early to provide final details as there is still lots of tweaking to be done.”