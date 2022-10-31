THE Chiltern Centre in Henley will hold its annual winter artisan fayre at the Menza Café at Henley Rugby Club from 9.30am to 2.30pm next Friday (November 4).

There will be stalls selling ceramics, candles, skincare products, jewellery, sweet treats, art, baked goods, gifts and cards and more. There will also be a raffle.

The centre, off Greys Road, provides specialist care for young people with disabilities.