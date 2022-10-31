Lighting contractor change

THE job of lighting up Henley for Christmas has been given to a new company.

The festoon lighting above Hart Street, Bell Street, Duke Street, Friday Street and Reading Road is now being managed by Christmas Decorators.

The company will light up trees at the main entrance points to the town, including Henley Bridge and Northfield End, as well as putting up the small illuminated trees outside shops and offices.

The town council was unhappy with the work of the previous contractor, Sparks, last year.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Sparks had a nightmare with the small Christmas trees. Basically, they underestimated the size of the job. It was really ridiculous bearing in mind they do some big contracts. It was quite surprising that it was so abysmal.”

The council refused to pay half of the company’s fee and ended what was supposed to be a three-year contract.

The lights are owned by the council but the contractor is responsible for maintenance.

Christmas Decorators has been systematically replacing the LED lights on trees in Northfield End and by Henley Bridge and has started decorating trees in Station Park and Gravel Hill.