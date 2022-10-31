Women to tell of adventures for charity

THREE women will tell stories about their adventures around the world at the revived Chiltern Centre Night of Adventure.

Rebecca Watson, Marta Misztal and Nicky Button will talk about how they overcame obstacles.

The event took a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic but will be back on November 8 from 7pm to 10.30pm at King’s Arms Barn, Henley.

Miss Watson will talk about how her epilepsy diagnosis 22 years ago did not prevent her from travelling the world solo, undertaking polar expedition training, working as a rescue medic in Cambodia and volunteering with a Mountain Rescue team.

Ms Misztal will talk about how she was inspired by a trek through the Inca Trail to climb Mount Everest in May this year.

Mrs Button will talk about how she suddenly became blind nine years ago but found solace in adventure and walking, spending last summer walking sections of the South West Coast Path.

The evening will end with information about the centre’s fundraising challenge to Morocco which will take place next September.

Harriet Barcella, a fundraiser, said: “Night of Adventure is always one of my favourite events of the year. It is inspiring, extraordinary and often very funny. The last time it was held, I was so inspired that I immediately signed up to do the Chiltern Centre’s fundraising trip to Jordan, a truly life-affirming experience that I will never forget.”

The food at the event will be provided by Persian Delights, a homemade takeaway service in Harpsden Road. There will also be a bar, the profits of which will go to the charity.

The Chiltern Centre provides specialised care for people between the ages of 16 and 30 with disabilities.

Tickets cost £15, which includes a meal. They can be booked at https://buytickets.

at/thechilterncentre