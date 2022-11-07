Monday, 07 November 2022

True theft

JIM BROADBENT and Helen Mirren star in The Duke (12), which tells the true story behind social justice campaigner Kempton Bunton’s audacious theft of Francisco Goya’s painting of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in 1961.

Hambleden Cinema is showing the film at the village hall next Saturday, November 12. Doors and bar open at 7pm while the programme begins at 8pm. Tickets cost £8 and are available from Hambleden Village Stores and www.hambledencinema.co.uk

