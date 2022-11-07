Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Cress walk

A GUIDED walk will be held at the watercress beds of Ewelme on Sunday.

The day will begin at the watercress centre at 10.30am with a screening of a Sixties film about the beds when they were used commercially.

Tickets will cost £3 but are free for Chiltern Society members and children. No booking is required.

Visitors should park at Cow Common.

