07 November 2022

Festive music

A CANDLELIT Christmas concert will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Caversham next month.

The CinC Chamber Orchestra and soloists will perform a programme of seasonal music at the church in Albert Road, including carols and The Snowman by Howard Blake.

The group will be directed on the violin by Tamás András, co-leader of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and features musicians from London’s foremost orchestras and ensembles.

The concert on December 10 will begin at 7.30pm with mulled wine and mince pies available at the interval.

Tickets cost £16 to £22 (under-16s go free) and can be bought at the Caversham Picture Framers in Church Road or visit www.concerts
incaversham.co.uk

